Victim dies after being trapped in submerged vehicle during Sunday flooding

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - One person died after becoming trapped in a submerged vehicle during Sunday night’s downpour, Mount Pleasant Police say.

Police responded shortly before 1 p.m. to a report of a person trapped in a fully submerged vehicle, an incident report states.

Two officers and members of the Mount Pleasant Fire Department jumped into the floodwater and nad made their way to the vehicle to attempt to rescue the victim. Once the person was brought to land, officers performed CPR.

The report states the victim was pronounced dead at an area hospital at 1:46 p.m.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

