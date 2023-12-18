Warming shelters opening across Lowcountry as temperatures drop

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With temperatures expected to fall this week, organizations are opening their doors for those in need of a warm place to stay.

Holy City Missions will open its warming shelter at Aldersgate on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday night for those looking for those needing a warm place to stay.

Registration is first-come-first-served and is between 7-9 p.m. each night. The shelter will close at 7 a.m. the following morning.

The organization will provide food, warm clothes and a hot shower.

Transportation to the shelter can be had by taking CARTA bus route 13 and requesting the warming shelter.

A warming shelter in the Summerville area will be open nearly every night this week if needed.

The shelter at Seacoast Church Summerville will be open Monday and Tuesday nights with check-in from 7 - 9 p.m. Dismissal is at 8 a.m. the next morning.

Based on the weather forecast the shelter is prepared to open Wednesday and Thursday nights with the same registration and dismissal times.

The Summerville shelter is unable to accept pets.

Dinner, a cot, hot showers and a breakfast will be provided while supplies last.

Free transportation is provided by TriCounty Link.

