SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Warming shelters opening across Lowcountry as temperatures drop

With temperatures expected to fall this week, organizations are opening their doors for those in need of a warm place to stay.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:00 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With temperatures expected to fall this week, organizations are opening their doors for those in need of a warm place to stay.

Holy City Missions will open its warming shelter at Aldersgate on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday night for those looking for those needing a warm place to stay.

Registration is first-come-first-served and is between 7-9 p.m. each night. The shelter will close at 7 a.m. the following morning.

The organization will provide food, warm clothes and a hot shower.

Transportation to the shelter can be had by taking CARTA bus route 13 and requesting the warming shelter.

A warming shelter in the Summerville area will be open nearly every night this week if needed.

The shelter at Seacoast Church Summerville will be open Monday and Tuesday nights with check-in from 7 - 9 p.m. Dismissal is at 8 a.m. the next morning.

Based on the weather forecast the shelter is prepared to open Wednesday and Thursday nights with the same registration and dismissal times.

The Summerville shelter is unable to accept pets.

Dinner, a cot, hot showers and a breakfast will be provided while supplies last.

Free transportation is provided by TriCounty Link.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Live 5 tower cam shows flooding on Calhoun Street in downtown Charleston Sunday where more...
FIRST ALERT: Flash flood warning extended again as storm system stalls
Charleston Police say a woman has been hospitalized and is in serious condition following a...
Woman hospitalized DUI crash, police say
Twin brothers killed after early morning shooting in Jasper Co.
Twin brothers killed after early morning shooting in Jasper Co.
Traffic is back open after lanes on Interstate 26 East were blocked Sunday morning following a...
Sunday morning crash that blocked lanes on I-26 now clear
The Summerville Police have confirmed that they are responding to an incident on I-26...
Police: Incident shut down I-26 eastbound in Summerville

Latest News

Charleston Water System is asking residents to report overflowing sewer drains.
VIDEO: Charleston Water System warns of overflowing sewers
Charleston officials are asking residents to report damage caused by Sunday's rain.
VIDEO: Report storm damage
Destiny Kennedy is in downtown Charleston in the aftermath of a strong weekend storm that...
VIDEO: Historic tide levels in Charleston Harbor
A coastal storm brought heavy rains to the South Carolina coastline Sunday.
VIDEO: Cleanup begins in Charleston, Georgetown after storm brings heavy rains, flooding