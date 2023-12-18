SC Lottery
Weekend storm pulls away from the Lowcountry!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:06 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The strong weekend coastal storm is pulling away from the Lowcountry as we wake up on our Monday morning. Sunshine will return today with highs climbing into the low 60s this afternoon. It will still be breezy at times today with gusts 20 to 25 mph expected. A cold front comes through tonight leading to a chilly stretch over the upcoming days. Tuesday morning will start out with temps in the low 30s inland, upper 30s along the coast.

TODAY: Sunny Sky. High 62.

TUESDAY: Sunny and Chilly. High 49.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 54.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 58.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 61.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 64.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 65.

