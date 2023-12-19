SC Lottery
1 killed, 1 injured in Georgetown County collision

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead and another was taken to an area hospital after two pickup trucks collided with each other.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead and another was taken to an area hospital after two pickup trucks collided with each other in Georgetown County.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 701 near the intersection of Old Pee Dee Road.

Master Trooper William Bennett said a 2020 Ford F-150 was heading south on Highway 701 and a 2019 Ford F-150 was traveling north when the two collided.

The collision sent both trucks off the road.

The driver of the 2020 F-150 died at the scene, Bennett said. The driver of the other truck was taken to an area hospital with injuries.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

