SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

5 cold-stunned turtles flown to SC aquarium

By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:30 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Five loggerhead sea turtles from Massachusetts were flown to the South Carolina Aquarium after suffering from the effects of cold stunning.

The turtles were brought to the Sea Turtle Care Center from the coast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts where aquarium officials say hundreds of turtles have already been stranded.

Cold stunning affects turtles when they are unable to migrate to warmer waters and they suffer from hypothermia.

The five loggerheads ranged in weight from 14-33 pounds and were given the names Fontina, Gruyere, Monterey Jack, Pecorino and Romano.

Aquarium staff said when rehabilitation centers reach capacity, other facilities assist in caring for turtles in need. The five turtles were flown to the aquarium by the organization Turtles Fly Too.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An incident report states a person died after being trapped in a fully submerged vehicle...
Coroner IDs victim trapped in submerged vehicle during Sunday flooding
High tides and heavy rain flooded streets around downtown Charleston Sunday. This photo shows...
Cleanup begins in Charleston, Georgetown after storm brings heavy rains, flooding
Twin brothers killed after early morning shooting in Jasper Co.
Twin brothers killed during early morning shooting in Jasper Co.
Multiple law enforcement agencies searched for 6-year-old Michelle Murph and 42-year-old Jason...
Missing father, daughter found dead, Richland County deputies say
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a Dec. 9 crash left one person dead.
73-year-old motorcyclist dies week after Berkeley County crash

Latest News

North Charleston Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead shortly after...
Man dies in early-morning North Charleston shooting
North Charleston Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead shortly after...
VIDEO: North Charleston Police investigating deadly early-morning shooting
High tides and heavy rain flooded streets around downtown Charleston Sunday. This photo shows...
Charleston Fire responds to more than 100 calls during Sunday storm
Margaret “Maggie” Williams is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and 125 pounds with brown eyes...
Charleston Police search for missing 16-year-old girl