Banks, Abee each score 17 and UNC Asheville takes down South Carolina State 79-75

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Josh Banks and Fletcher Abee each scored 17 points as UNC Asheville beat South Carolina State 79-75 on Monday night.

Banks also added seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (6-6). Abee shot 5 for 11, including 5 for 10 from beyond the arc. Drew Pember had 14 points and was 4 of 10 shooting, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 7 from the line.

Omar Croskey finished with 13 points for the Bulldogs (3-10). Wilson Dubinsky added 13 points for South Carolina State. In addition, Davion Everett had eight points and two steals.

