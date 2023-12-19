Berkeley Co. student hit by vehicle while walking home
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School District says a student was injured after being struck by a vehicle while walking home Tuesday afternoon.
Officials say the student was walking along Murray Drive when they were hit. They were evaluated by medical professionals, but no other details were shared.
It is not clear whether the student was taken to an area hospital.
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.