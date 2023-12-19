SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Body of victim from hit-and-run found in car with passed-out suspect, police say

A welfare check is what led police to the discovery of the body and slumped-over driver in a...
A welfare check is what led police to the discovery of the body and slumped-over driver in a restaurant parking lot.(White Settlement Police Department)
By WFAA via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Officials say the discovery of a hit-and-run victim’s body inside a passed-out driver’s car is a reminder not to drive while impaired.

Police in White Settlement, Texas, said they believe the vehicle hit the victim approximately 40 miles away near Dallas on Saturday night.

Investigators said they think the impact was so powerful, it threw the body into the front passenger seat of the vehicle.

The driver was identified by police as 31-year-old Nestor Lujan Flores of Arlington.

According to the department, Flores claims he thought he hit a deer despite the human body that ended up next to him.

A welfare check is what led police to the discovery of the body and slumped-over driver in a White Settlement restaurant parking lot.

Flores was taken into custody on a charge of intoxication manslaughter, according to police.

The victim has not been identified, but officials say they have likely found the scene of the original hit-and-run in Dallas County, where human remains were located in the roadway.

Copyright 2023 WFAA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An incident report states a person died after being trapped in a fully submerged vehicle...
Coroner IDs victim trapped in submerged vehicle during Sunday flooding
High tides and heavy rain flooded streets around downtown Charleston Sunday. This photo shows...
Cleanup begins in Charleston, Georgetown after storm brings heavy rains, flooding
Twin brothers killed after early morning shooting in Jasper Co.
Twin brothers killed during early morning shooting in Jasper Co.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a Dec. 9 crash left one person dead.
73-year-old motorcyclist dies week after Berkeley County crash
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a robbery on Savannah Highway.
Charleston Co. deputies investigate robbery on Savannah Highway

Latest News

FILE - Old-growth Douglas fir trees stand along the Salmon River Trail, June 25, 2004, in Mt....
US moves to protect old growth forests as climate change threatens their survival
Trident Medical Center is hosting an event to encourage women to get their yearly mammograms...
Breast cancer survivor encouraging other women to get their yearly mammograms
Palestinians look at the destruction of the Al-Gatshan family building after an Israeli strike...
Israel strikes south Gaza and raids a hospital in the north as war grinds on with renewed US support
According to a recent 2023 report South Carolina ranked fourth for the deadliest state in the...
South Carolina ranks in top 10 for pedestrian fatalities
FILE - Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor is shown before administering the oath of...
Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, first woman on the Supreme Court, to be laid to rest at funeral Tuesday