Charleston Co. shares plans for Justice System collaboration

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Criminal Justice Coordinating Council of Charleston County is working to make a statewide impact in 2024 after what they are deeming a successful statewide conference in October.

Council Director Ellen Steinburg says the data they collect is essential, but what’s more important is getting that data into the hands of the right people who can use it to make practical improvements to the system. She says getting people together at the conference created a network that can be used to everyone’s advantage.

“We know the prosecutors, we know the defense attorneys, we know the different agencies, but the opportunity to meet people in person, the opportunity to hear people speaking about it and be able to ask them questions, that’s a game changer,” Steinberg says.

The Criminal Justice Coordinating Council in Charleston County works on research ranging from the most common crime booked into the local jail each year to the year-over-year health of inmates or case average case time to resolution.

“We always start this with the data. But we also know that data alone is meaningless. Data is just going to give us numbers and percentages. The real information is what does that mean?” Steinberg says.

For example, Steinberg says it’s helpful to know that jails statewide are overcrowded, but what that means is sheriffs, solicitors, and lawmakers should collaborate on alternative rehabilitation programs or ideas for addressing certain crimes causing the overcrowding.

“That increase really leads to more cost for every county. So, it affects every single one of us. So, the question is, what are the alternatives? Are there alternatives? We need to start looking at what alternatives we have that we can work together so that our jails are not overcrowded,” Steinberg says.

The council staff who hosted the statewide Criminal Justice conference say it showed that there is a great need and demand for continued networking efforts.

“Without these collaborative efforts without working with other agencies and other people, other communities across the state, we’re not going to be able to identify and make the changes that we’re looking forward to. When we talk about change, we’re always looking at what is the best what is the most promising practices that we can bring into our communities because we want to improve, we want to improve the public safety.” Steinberg says.

She says there will be improvements to the Charleston County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council steering committee and people can also look forward to the second annual statewide conference in the fall of 2024. Steinberg says the next steps are building on the success of data sharing so far and looking at what resources or ideas are needed to achieve improvements based on data.

