SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Charleston Co. shares plans for Justice System collaboration

The Criminal Justice Coordinating Council of Charleston County is working to make a statewide impact in 2024 after what they are deeming a successful statewide
By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Criminal Justice Coordinating Council of Charleston County is working to make a statewide impact in 2024 after what they are deeming a successful statewide conference in October.

Council Director Ellen Steinburg says the data they collect is essential, but what’s more important is getting that data into the hands of the right people who can use it to make practical improvements to the system. She says getting people together at the conference created a network that can be used to everyone’s advantage.

“We know the prosecutors, we know the defense attorneys, we know the different agencies, but the opportunity to meet people in person, the opportunity to hear people speaking about it and be able to ask them questions, that’s a game changer,” Steinberg says.

The Criminal Justice Coordinating Council in Charleston County works on research ranging from the most common crime booked into the local jail each year to the year-over-year health of inmates or case average case time to resolution.

“We always start this with the data. But we also know that data alone is meaningless. Data is just going to give us numbers and percentages. The real information is what does that mean?” Steinberg says.

For example, Steinberg says it’s helpful to know that jails statewide are overcrowded, but what that means is sheriffs, solicitors, and lawmakers should collaborate on alternative rehabilitation programs or ideas for addressing certain crimes causing the overcrowding.

“That increase really leads to more cost for every county. So, it affects every single one of us. So, the question is, what are the alternatives? Are there alternatives? We need to start looking at what alternatives we have that we can work together so that our jails are not overcrowded,” Steinberg says.

The council staff who hosted the statewide Criminal Justice conference say it showed that there is a great need and demand for continued networking efforts.

“Without these collaborative efforts without working with other agencies and other people, other communities across the state, we’re not going to be able to identify and make the changes that we’re looking forward to. When we talk about change, we’re always looking at what is the best what is the most promising practices that we can bring into our communities because we want to improve, we want to improve the public safety.” Steinberg says.

She says there will be improvements to the Charleston County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council steering committee and people can also look forward to the second annual statewide conference in the fall of 2024. Steinberg says the next steps are building on the success of data sharing so far and looking at what resources or ideas are needed to achieve improvements based on data.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An incident report states a person died after being trapped in a fully submerged vehicle...
Coroner IDs victim trapped in submerged vehicle during Sunday flooding
High tides and heavy rain flooded streets around downtown Charleston Sunday. This photo shows...
Cleanup begins in Charleston, Georgetown after storm brings heavy rains, flooding
North Charleston Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead shortly after...
Man dies in early-morning North Charleston shooting
Multiple law enforcement agencies searched for 6-year-old Michelle Murph and 42-year-old Jason...
Missing father, daughter found dead, Richland County deputies say
Twin brothers killed after early morning shooting in Jasper Co.
Twin brothers killed during early morning shooting in Jasper Co.

Latest News

Nathaniel Phoenix from the Rosemont neighborhood says he has been trying to warn the city of...
Part of abandoned building collapses onto N. Charleston home during coastal storm
The Berkeley County School District says a student was hit by a vehicle while walking home...
Berkeley Co. student hit by vehicle while walking home
Christian J. Morimando, 31, of Las Vegas, is wanted for leaving the scene of an accident...
Charleston Police search for driver in fatal hit-and-run
The Berkeley County School District says a student was injured after being struck by a vehicle...
VIDEO: Berkeley Co. student hit by vehicle while walking home