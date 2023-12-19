SC Lottery
Charleston Fire responds to more than 100 calls during Sunday storm

The Charleston Fire Department responded to more than 100 calls during Sunday’s storm with dozens of calls related to area flooding.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:20 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Fire Department responded to more than 100 calls during Sunday’s storm with dozens of calls related to area flooding.

Chief Fire Marshal Mike Julazadeh said crews responded to 133 calls in 24 hours Sunday.

Those calls included more than 30 calls for flooding conditions.

The calls included the rescue of at least 40 people, Julazadeh said.

The city of Charleston saw its fourth-highest tide on record and the highest tide for a non-tropical system with preliminary reports from the National Weather Service showing the tide in Charleston Harbor peaking at 9.86 feet.

