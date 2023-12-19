SC Lottery
Charleston Police make arrest in Reid St. assault

Tyquan Washington, 27, was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.(Charleston Police Department)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a downtown assault earlier this month where one person was shot and another was reportedly stabbed.

Tiquan Deontae Washington, 27, was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The Charleston Police Department is responding to an assault on Reid Street in downtown Friday night.(Live 5)

Officers responded to Reid Street between Hanover and America Streets around 9 p.m. on Dec. 8 after reports of gunfire in the area.

Sgt. Anthony Gibson said officers located a 30-year-old man who had been shot. He was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Washington was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

Police are still investigating the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 843-720-2422 or call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

