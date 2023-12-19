Charleston Police make arrest in Reid St. assault

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a downtown assault earlier this month where one person was shot and another was reportedly stabbed.

Tiquan Deontae Washington, 27, was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The Charleston Police Department is responding to an assault on Reid Street in downtown Friday night. (Live 5)

Officers responded to Reid Street between Hanover and America Streets around 9 p.m. on Dec. 8 after reports of gunfire in the area.

Sgt. Anthony Gibson said officers located a 30-year-old man who had been shot. He was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Washington was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

Police are still investigating the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 843-720-2422 or call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.