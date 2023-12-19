Charleston Police make arrest in Reid St. assault
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a downtown assault earlier this month where one person was shot and another was reportedly stabbed.
Tiquan Deontae Washington, 27, was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Officers responded to Reid Street between Hanover and America Streets around 9 p.m. on Dec. 8 after reports of gunfire in the area.
Sgt. Anthony Gibson said officers located a 30-year-old man who had been shot. He was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.
Washington was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center pending a bond hearing.
Police are still investigating the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 843-720-2422 or call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
