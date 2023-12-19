Charleston Police search for driver in fatal hit-and-run

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is looking for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect in a July hit-and-run that left a 55-year-old man dead.

Christian J. Morimando, 31, of Las Vegas, is wanted for leaving the scene of an accident involving death and reckless vehicular homicide, Sgt. Anthony Gibson said.

The crash happened at approximately early on the morning of July 1 at the intersection of the King Street Extension and Discher Street where authorities found the victim, Wilbur Clarence Sims, dead.

“The investigation revealed that the collision took place during the early hours of the same day,” Gibson said. “However, neither the vehicle nor the driver remained at the scene.”

Anyone with information on Morimando’s whereabouts is asked to call the on-duty Charleston Police central detective at 843-720-2422 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

