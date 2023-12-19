Coldest temps of the season on the way!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A pre-Christmas chill is settling into the Lowcountry thanks to a Monday evening cold front that pushed in chillier, drier air overnight. Despite sunny skies today, we’ll only warm into the upper 40s this afternoon. The coldest night since last December is on the way tonight with forecast lows in the mid to upper 20s inland, low to mid 30s along the coast. A slow warming trend will begin tomorrow with highs in the low 50s. Highs will return to the 60s later this week as we head toward Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The milder temperatures will come with more clouds and perhaps a few showers. A storm system looks like it will bring a small chance of rain on Christmas Eve with an increasing chance of showers on Christmas Day.

TODAY: Sunny and Chilly. High 48.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 53.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 60.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 62.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 64.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 64.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers. High 68.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.