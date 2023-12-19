SC Lottery
Colleton County man charged with biting child

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division have charged a Colleton County man who is accused of biting a child in the face.

Jesse Phillip Brassell, 23, is charged with cruelty to children, SLED spokesperson Renée Wunderlich said.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office requested SLED investigate the matter, but a release from SLED does not specify why deputies called them in.

An arrest warrant states Brassell admitted to intentionally biting the 2-year-old victim, causing a bite mark on the victim’s right cheek. The incident happened on Sept. 20 in Cottageville, court documents state.

The case will be investigated by the Public Integrity Unit of the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. The release states that unit is a collaboration between the 1st and 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Offices.

“It consists of senior-level attorneys and investigators, who work with law enforcement agencies to review officer-involved shootings, alleged public corruption, and other use of force cases within their circuits,” Wunderlich said.

Brassell was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Colleton County Detention Center. As of Tuesday afternoon, a booking photo was not yet available on the jail’s website.

