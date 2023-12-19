SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Councilman’s daughter hit by truck in front of Charleston bar, driver charged

By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman was seriously injured after being hit by an alleged drunk driver outside of a downtown Charleston bar.

The Charleston Police Department responded to the 600 block of King Street just after 11 p.m. Saturday where a woman had been hit outside of the Recovery Room.

Officers arrested 37-year-old Jeremy Lopez. Jail records show Lopez was charged with felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury or death.

A police report states Lopez was leaving a bar on King Street and saw two women running across the road to the parking lot across from the Recovery Room and was unable to stop his truck before hitting the woman. Lopez was the only person inside the truck, the report states.

A relative has confirmed the victim in the crash was Charleston County Councilman Teddie Pryor’s youngest daughter.

Lopez told police he only had one drink but later admitted to another officer to having multiple drinks, the report states.

Lopez was taken for a blood sample before being booked in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Jail records show Lopez was released Sunday after posting a $21,119.50 bond.

Pryor says the family is asking everyone to “keep them in their prayers during this difficult time. We are trusting God for complete healing.”

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An incident report states a person died after being trapped in a fully submerged vehicle...
Coroner IDs victim trapped in submerged vehicle during Sunday flooding
High tides and heavy rain flooded streets around downtown Charleston Sunday. This photo shows...
Cleanup begins in Charleston, Georgetown after storm brings heavy rains, flooding
North Charleston Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead shortly after...
Man dies in early-morning North Charleston shooting
Multiple law enforcement agencies searched for 6-year-old Michelle Murph and 42-year-old Jason...
Missing father, daughter found dead, Richland County deputies say
Twin brothers killed after early morning shooting in Jasper Co.
Twin brothers killed during early morning shooting in Jasper Co.

Latest News

The city of North Charleston will welcome its first new leader in more than 30 years next month.
VIDEO: N. Charleston mayor-elect Reggie Burgess shares plans, goals for city
The city of North Charleston will welcome its first new leader in more than 30 years next month.
VIDEO: Sitting down with North Charleston's next mayor Reggie Burgess
Christian J. Morimando, 31, of Las Vegas, is wanted for leaving the scene of an accident...
Charleston Police search for driver in fatal hit-and-run
North Charleston Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead shortly after...
Man dies in early-morning North Charleston shooting