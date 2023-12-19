Councilman’s daughter hit by truck in front of Charleston bar, driver charged

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman was seriously injured after being hit by an alleged drunk driver outside of a downtown Charleston bar.

The Charleston Police Department responded to the 600 block of King Street just after 11 p.m. Saturday where a woman had been hit outside of the Recovery Room.

Officers arrested 37-year-old Jeremy Lopez. Jail records show Lopez was charged with felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury or death.

A police report states Lopez was leaving a bar on King Street and saw two women running across the road to the parking lot across from the Recovery Room and was unable to stop his truck before hitting the woman. Lopez was the only person inside the truck, the report states.

A relative has confirmed the victim in the crash was Charleston County Councilman Teddie Pryor’s youngest daughter.

Lopez told police he only had one drink but later admitted to another officer to having multiple drinks, the report states.

Lopez was taken for a blood sample before being booked in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Jail records show Lopez was released Sunday after posting a $21,119.50 bond.

Pryor says the family is asking everyone to “keep them in their prayers during this difficult time. We are trusting God for complete healing.”

