Crews respond to North Charleston structure fire

By Marissa Lute
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters in North Charleston are responding to a reported structure fire on Tuesday.

The fire was reported on Louis Street around 3:45 p.m., according to Charleston County dispatch.

Assistant Fire Chief Chris Rainey says a single-family trailer was fully engulfed in flames. The fire has since been put out.

No injuries have been reported.

