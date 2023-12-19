Crews respond to North Charleston structure fire
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters in North Charleston are responding to a reported structure fire on Tuesday.
The fire was reported on Louis Street around 3:45 p.m., according to Charleston County dispatch.
Assistant Fire Chief Chris Rainey says a single-family trailer was fully engulfed in flames. The fire has since been put out.
No injuries have been reported.
