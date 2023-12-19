‘I would rather be alive’: Georgetown woman chose to stay home during flood

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - A Georgetown woman says she refused to leave her home when a rescue team came during Sunday’s flooding for fear of infection to her healing scars. One doctor says she made the right call.

Georgetown resident Denise Washington says she had emergency gallbladder surgery in the last few months and still has scars that haven’t fully healed. When she explained this to the first responders, they said she would be safer staying in her own house.

The reasoning is bacteria and unknown substances that are lurking in the water that could seep into her cuts, causing infection.

Dr. Valerie Scott, a family doctor at Roper St. Francis Mount Pleasant Hospital says to think of all the chemicals that people might put in their yard or any trash that might be lying on the roads. That is actually what is floating around in the water when it floods and why she says no one should ever risk walking, swimming or driving in it.

Other than the initial flooding, any residue could leave mold in one’s home or car, causing possible long-term respiratory problems. Fortunately, for Washington, no damage was done to the inside of her home, but her car has since been towed from the amount of water inside it.

“I would rather be alive than worry about my house getting flooded because I would have sat on top of the table if that was necessary,” Washington said. “But I wouldn’t take the chance of getting my body infected to end up back in the hospital where it could potentially kill me.”

Scott says if anyone sees any redness, swelling or drainage coming out of any wounds knowing there’s been an exposure to flood water to seek a doctor immediately.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control gives this advice and a link to additional resources:

Whenever there is flooding in a part of the state, a main focus of our public messaging is to stay out of contact with floodwaters as much as possible. It’s understood that floodwaters likely contain many types of contaminants and bacteria that can pose a health risk, plus, floodwaters can also hide dangerous debris.

However, we also advise residents to follow the guidance of their local officials and emergency responders. A local doctor can hopefully help provide advice and recommendations for that particular type of situation.

To learn more about food and water safety after flooding, click here.

