Lowcountry beaches cleaning up after major flooding caused by coastal storms

By Caitlin Ashbaugh and Marissa Lute
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:23 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - Coastal storms tore through the Lowcountry over the weekend, including the beaches along the Palmetto State’s coastline.

The Isle of Palms received over eight inches of rain as heavy rainfall brought flooding, washing away seawalls, docks and private piers.

Emergency management crews have been working to clear the beachfront of wooden planks, trash and storm debris.

Many homeowners are dealing with severe beach erosion where sand near the backsides of their homes has been washed away.

Isle of Palms Mayor Phillip Pounds says this is a hard restart for the community as a whole. Ongoing projects to address erosion and flooding in hotspots of the Wild Dunes and Breach Inlet have been completely washed out by the storm.

Pounds says the area is feeling impacts that were worse than Hurricane Idalia just a few months ago.

“It’s very discouraging for the city to have been proactive and do what we did over the last few months, spend the money we spent. But you know what, we’ll pick up and start rebuilding today,” Pounds says.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

