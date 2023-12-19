Part of abandoned building collapses onto N. Charleston home during coastal storm

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Frustration has settled in for one homeowner in North Charleston after a neglected building fell onto the side of his home.

Nathaniel Phoenix has lived in the Rosemont neighborhood for more than 20 years.

Since 2021, he has lived next to a deteriorating home and what he calls an “eyesore.”

“It was livable, but you know, you could look at it and tell it wasn’t in that good of shape,” Phoenix says.

Heavy winds and rain from a coastal storm tore through the community on Sunday, ripping through that structure and leaving a shocking scene.

“We were in bed, heard a big ‘bam!’ Went outside, the house next door apparently fell. The whole side of the house onto my house,” Phoenix says.

Phoenix feels fortunate no one in his family was seriously injured.

“I’m relieved none of my grandkids, my wife or me was walking in the yard here. We’d probably got killed,” he says.

Phoenix first noticed the house, located on Birdie Garrett Street, was in rough shape in July of 2021.

He says he started contacting the city of Charleston’s code enforcement in November of the same year.

“I told them, I told them a couple of times. I’ve been calling. Evidently, nothing’s been done,” Phoenix says.

On Tuesday, a property recovery service focused on storm cleanup efforts helping to pick up the pieces.

Phoenix says he is grateful, but this could have been avoided much sooner.

“They need to be more on time with these houses, and if it’s not livable, tear it down,” Phoenix says.

Livability Department Director Dan Riccio with the city of Charleston provided the following statement regarding the structure:

The City has been working to bring the Birdie Garrett Street property into compliance with city codes for some time now, including multiple site visits and enforcement measures. Though the city is pleased that no one was injured, this storm-related collapse demonstrates once again the importance of timely cooperation with city building and code enforcement officials.

Live 5 spoke to the property service on scene, who said they are going to work on clearing other parts of the property once the most affected area is cleared.

