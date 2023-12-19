Charleston Police search for missing 16-year-old girl

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl from Daniel Island.

Margaret “Maggie” Williams was last seen by her parents on Sunday.

She’s described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and 125 pounds with brown eyes and brownish-blonde hair.

Police say she may be in the Huger area or downtown Charleston.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the on-duty detective at 843-720-2422 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

