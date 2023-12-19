SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Retired Chief Justice of SC Supreme Court to oversee Alex Murdaugh’s request for new trial

Justice Jean Toal will consider the motion from Alex Murdaugh's defense team for a new trial. Toal is a former Chief Justice on the State Supreme Court
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Supreme Court announced that former Chief Justice Jean Hoefer Toal will preside over the motion Alex Murdaugh filed requesting a new murder trial.

Officials said Justice Toal will oversee Murdaugh’s motion for a new trial and decide all of the matters related to these cases, including motions to appoint and relieve the council. Justice Toal became an Associate Justice on the Supreme Court of South Carolina in 1988 and served as the Chief Justice from 2000 until her retirement in 2015.

Murdaugh was convicted of the murders of his wife and child in March and filed the motion for a new trial in October.

Judge Clifton Newman presided over Murdaugh’s murder trial earlier this year. However, he later asked for a new judge to be assigned to handle post-trial motions related to the case since he was already overseeing the hearings for the state financial crimes Murdaugh pleaded guilty to.

This situation is developing as the motion moves forward. Stay with us as we work to learn more.

RELATED COVERAGE: Tangled Web: Lowcountry

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An incident report states a person died after being trapped in a fully submerged vehicle...
Coroner IDs victim trapped in submerged vehicle during Sunday flooding
High tides and heavy rain flooded streets around downtown Charleston Sunday. This photo shows...
Cleanup begins in Charleston, Georgetown after storm brings heavy rains, flooding
North Charleston Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead shortly after...
Man dies in early-morning North Charleston shooting
Multiple law enforcement agencies searched for 6-year-old Michelle Murph and 42-year-old Jason...
Missing father, daughter found dead, Richland County deputies say
Twin brothers killed after early morning shooting in Jasper Co.
Twin brothers killed during early morning shooting in Jasper Co.

Latest News

The Criminal Justice Coordinating Council of Charleston County is working to make a statewide...
Charleston Co. shares plans for Justice System collaboration
Nathaniel Phoenix from the Rosemont neighborhood says he has been trying to warn the city of...
Part of abandoned building collapses onto N. Charleston home during coastal storm
The Berkeley County School District says a student was hit by a vehicle while walking home...
Berkeley Co. student hit by vehicle while walking home
Christian J. Morimando, 31, of Las Vegas, is wanted for leaving the scene of an accident...
Charleston Police search for driver in fatal hit-and-run
The Berkeley County School District says a student was injured after being struck by a vehicle...
VIDEO: Berkeley Co. student hit by vehicle while walking home