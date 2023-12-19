SC Lottery
SCDOT crews restore access to road that collapsed after flooding

Live 5's Nick Reagan has an update on the morning's headlines: The top news stories and your forecast in five minutes.
By Patrick Phillips and Anna Harris
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
McCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says crews worked overnight to repair a road in Charleston County that washed out Sunday because of flooding.

SCDOT spokesperson Kelly Moore said Old Cemetery Road is now open and safe for travel as of Tuesday morning.

The collapse of the roadway at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday temporarily left at least 100 residents stranded in the Silver Hills community. SCDOT crews worked closely with Charleston County officials. Dump trucks arrived late Monday afternoon.

The final paving work will take place when temperatures allow, SCDOT officials say.

McClellanville Mayor Rutledge Leland said on Monday full repairs were expected to take about two weeks to complete.

A statement from the SCDOT states crews from Charleston County and the Town of McClellanville worked alongside SCDOT crews to provide a temporary access road. With Old Cemetery Road restored, that access road will now become an emergency access.

The National Weather Service said the McClellanville area received more than 16 inches of rain during Sunday’s storms, which stalled over the area and continued to dump rain on the area for hours.

