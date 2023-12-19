SC Lottery
Scott scores 16, Charleston beats Coastal Carolina 84-81

Kobe Rodgers had 12 points as CofC moved to 7-4 with a win over Coastal Carolina
Kobe Rodgers had 12 points as CofC moved to 7-4 with a win over Coastal Carolina(CofC Athletics)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — James Scott scored 16 points as Charleston beat Coastal Carolina 84-81 on Monday night.

Scott also contributed five rebounds and three blocks for the Cougars (7-4). Ben Burnham scored 15 points and added seven rebounds. Kobe Rodgers had 12 points and was 5 of 7 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line.

Jon Sanders finished with 17 points, six assists and two steals for the Chanticleers (3-7). Coastal Carolina also got 13 points from Ian Granja. John Ojiako also had 12 points and 13 rebounds.

