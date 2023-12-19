South Carolina ranks in top 10 for pedestrian fatalities

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina is facing a serious problem with pedestrian safety.

The state ranks in the top 10 for the deadliest states in the nation for pedestrian fatalities.

In response, many advocates in the Lowcountry are taking steps to improve safety for all types of travelers

Safety advocates emphasize the need for better pedestrian infrastructure.

South Carolina ranked fourth for the deadliest state in the nation for pedestrians according to a recent 2023 report from insurance comparison.

The data is pulled from the U.S. census and national highway traffic.

It states South Carolina’s pedestrian death rate is 64.6% higher than the national pedestrian death rate and 101% higher than the national median.

This comes as no surprise to safety advocates here in Charleston.

They say some solutions include making sure there is no right turn on red, visible crosswalks, and pedestrian signals with leading pedestrian intervals, which means the pedestrian gets a head start before the driver gets a green light.

Charleston Moves Executive Director Katie Zimmerman says infrastructure should be designed in a way that would keep a child safe.

“In the design of everything you want to make sure that it is designed in a way where an eight-year-old could comfortably walk themselves to wherever they need to be”, Zimmerman said. “Design it for an eight-year-old and you’re going to be making a safe space for everybody, no matter their age no matter their mode of transportation.”

Charleston is not a safe place for vulnerable road users, and there are ongoing campaigns to address this issue.

Like the North Bridge campaign. This bridge is between North Charleston and West Ashley and gets you to Cosgrove Ave.

There have been many pedestrian fatalities while crossing the bridge. Charleston Moves has been working hard with the community and encouraging Charleston County to apply for federal grants to do a separate biped bridge.

The U.S. Department of Transportation has a new grant program called “Safe Streets For All” and it revolves around creating safety action plans.

Several municipalities have either created their own or have received grants and are working to do so.

Charleston Moves has also been working with the state’s Department of Transportation on road safety audits.

Zimmerman says certain demographics are impacted by this issue more than others.

“South Carolina also there is a disproportionate impact to black community members and senior community members, so we definitely have an epidemic on our hands,” Zimmerman said.

