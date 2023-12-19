THE365 launches Jan. 1 on WCSC 5.3

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The new year will bring an exciting change to the Live 5 WCSC programming lineup.

THE365 is a fresh alternative that will be on WCSC 5.3 starting on New Year’s Day. THE365 features blockbuster movies such as Will Smith in “I Am Legend” and Tyler Perry in “Madea’s Family Reunion,” along with hit series such as Oprah Winfrey’s “Queen Sugar.”

THE365 joins Bounce on WCSC 5.2, Grit on 5.4, Quest on 5.5, and ION Mystery on 5.6.

With those changes, Circle Country will stop broadcasting on 5.3 on Jan. 1, but it will still be available for free on streaming platforms such as Roku, Samsung TV and more.

