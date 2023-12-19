SC Lottery
THE365 launches Jan. 1 on WCSC 5.3

THE365 features blockbuster movies such as Will Smith in “I Am Legend” and Tyler Perry in “Madea’s Family Reunion,” along with hit series like "Queen Sugar."
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The new year will bring an exciting change to the Live 5 WCSC programming lineup.

THE365 is a fresh alternative that will be on WCSC 5.3 starting on New Year’s Day. THE365 features blockbuster movies such as Will Smith in “I Am Legend” and Tyler Perry in “Madea’s Family Reunion,” along with hit series such as Oprah Winfrey’s “Queen Sugar.”

THE365 joins Bounce on WCSC 5.2, Grit on 5.4, Quest on 5.5, and ION Mystery on 5.6.

With those changes, Circle Country will stop broadcasting on 5.3 on Jan. 1, but it will still be available for free on streaming platforms such as Roku, Samsung TV and more.

