2 former Georgetown Co. Detention Center officers charged in contraband scheme

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Two people in Georgetown County are facing charges in connection with providing contraband to inmates.

Tyland Jaumal Camerean Timmons, 21, of Johnsonville, and Rieshia Rivera, 29, of Pawleys Island, have been charged with possession or furnishing contraband, criminal conspiracy and public official misconduct in office.

Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver said contraband was discovered by officers in the Georgetown County Detention Center on Dec. 7.

“A shakedown of a cellblock uncovered more contraband. Over the next week, jail staff continued to ask questions, leading to the allegations against Timmons and Rivera,” sheriff’s office officials said in a post on social media.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division took over the investigation and more contraband was found leading to more charges against the pair.

“This is not our culture,” Sheriff Weaver said in the post. “I am proud that detention center officers first brought this to light and were not afraid to tell the truth. We hold all our personnel to the highest standards.”

Timmons and Rivera have both been released on bond awaiting trial.

