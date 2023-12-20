SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

2 former Georgetown Co. Detention Center officers charged in contraband scheme

Tyland Jaumal Camerean Timmons, 21, of Johnsonville, and Rieshia Rivera, 29, of Pawleys...
Tyland Jaumal Camerean Timmons, 21, of Johnsonville, and Rieshia Rivera, 29, of Pawleys Island, have been charged with possession or furnishing contraband, criminal conspiracy and public official misconduct in office.(Georgetown County Detention Center)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:51 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Two people in Georgetown County are facing charges in connection with providing contraband to inmates.

Tyland Jaumal Camerean Timmons, 21, of Johnsonville, and Rieshia Rivera, 29, of Pawleys Island, have been charged with possession or furnishing contraband, criminal conspiracy and public official misconduct in office.

Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver said contraband was discovered by officers in the Georgetown County Detention Center on Dec. 7.

“A shakedown of a cellblock uncovered more contraband. Over the next week, jail staff continued to ask questions, leading to the allegations against Timmons and Rivera,” sheriff’s office officials said in a post on social media.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division took over the investigation and more contraband was found leading to more charges against the pair.

“This is not our culture,” Sheriff Weaver said in the post. “I am proud that detention center officers first brought this to light and were not afraid to tell the truth. We hold all our personnel to the highest standards.”

Timmons and Rivera have both been released on bond awaiting trial.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An incident report states a person died after being trapped in a fully submerged vehicle...
Coroner IDs victim trapped in submerged vehicle during Sunday flooding
North Charleston Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead shortly after...
Man dies in early-morning North Charleston shooting
High tides and heavy rain flooded streets around downtown Charleston Sunday. This photo shows...
Cleanup begins in Charleston, Georgetown after storm brings heavy rains, flooding
Multiple law enforcement agencies searched for 6-year-old Michelle Murph and 42-year-old Jason...
Missing father, daughter found dead, Richland County deputies say
Officers arrested 37-year-old Jeremy Lopez. Jail records show Lopez was charged with felony...
Councilman’s daughter hit by truck in front of Charleston bar, driver charged

Latest News

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Orangeburg County.
Troopers: 3 dead in Orangeburg Co. crash
Nathaniel Phoenix from the Rosemont neighborhood says he has been trying to warn the city of...
Part of abandoned building collapses onto Charleston home during coastal storm
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a three-vehicle crash in Ravenel...
Crash involving delivery truck sends one person to the hospital
South Carolina Chief Justice Jean Toal speaks during a court proceeding in which arguments...
Retired SC Chief Justice to oversee Alex Murdaugh’s request for new trial
Former South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper Jesse Phillip Brassell, 23, is charged with...
SLED charges former Highway Patrol trooper with biting a child