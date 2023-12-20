20-year-old man charged in connection with solicitation, exploitation of a minor

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man is facing over a dozen charges connected to the solicitation and exploitation of a minor.

Alexis Javier Mendez-Huerta, 20, was charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, four counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, four counts of dissemination of obscene material to a minor under the age of 12 and trafficking a child under the age of 18.

The sheriff’s office received a report from a victim’s parent on Sept. 5 that the victim had been communicating with an adult through online chat platforms, an affidavit states. When reviewing the messages, the parent found conversations that were sexual in nature beginning on Aug. 24 and went on for over a week.

During their correspondence, Mendez-Huerta told the victim that he wanted to engage in sexual acts with her, the affidavit states. He requested nude pictures and sent nude pictures of himself, videos of girls who appeared to be between the ages of 13 and 18 engaging in sexual activity, links to other pornographic videos and videos of minors being sexually assaulted by adults.

According to the affidavit, Mendez-Huerta knew the victim was under the age of 18.

Investigators were able to identify Mendez-Huerta through a Facebook profile picture and found him at the Leslie Street address his vehicle is registered with the state DMV.

Mendez-Huerta was booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center. A judge denied his bond.

