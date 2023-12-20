SC Lottery
Alston's 12 lead Loyola Chicago past Charleston Southern 72-59

CSU basketball
CSU basketball(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:55 PM EST
CHICAGO (AP) — Philip Alston’s 12 points helped Loyola Chicago defeat Charleston Southern 72-59 on Tuesday night.

Alston also had six rebounds for the Ramblers (7-5). Dame Adelekun scored 12 points and added five rebounds. Miles Rubin finished 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 10 points, while adding seven rebounds.

A’lahn Sumler led the Buccaneers (3-8) in scoring, finishing with 25 points and two steals. Taje’ Kelly added 18 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks for Charleston Southern. In addition, RJ Johnson finished with 10 points.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

