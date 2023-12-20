Charleston mayor addresses council for final time ahead of change of leadership

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - City of Charleston’s Mayor John Tecklenburg took the council chamber floor for the final time ahead of Mayor-Elect William Cogswell’s inauguration next month.

Eight years and dozens of council meetings later, Mayor Tecklenburg bid farewell to the council Tuesday by addressing his hopes for Charleston moving forward and reflecting on his accomplishments of the past.

He said over the last eight years his administration has confronted the issues of race in Charleston, with the creation of the Human Affairs and Racial Conciliation Commission, the implementation of the 2019 Racial Bias Audit, the groundbreaking of the Mother Emmanuel Memorial and more.

“Together, we apologized for our city’s direct role in the hideous institution of slavery,” he said, “Yes, we took down the John C. Calhoun statue from its prominent place in downtown Charleston, we removed a symbol of sport for slavery that had divided our city for too long.”

He said they addressed sea-level rise, global warming and flooding by creating the city’s first stormwater department, implementing various drainage projects, and reconstructing the low battery.

Sunday’s coastal storm spoke to the importance of perimeter protection around the peninsula, he said.

“When the tide in Charleston gets above eight and a half feet, the Atlantic Ocean is coming over land,” he said. “We can have all the pumps in the world, we can’t pump the Atlantic Ocean back onto itself.”

Moving forward, he said Cogswell has agreed to proceed with the Tidal and Inland Flooding study with the Army Corps of Engineers.

Although affordable housing will remain a challenge for Charleston, he said his administration has made important progress on addressing the growing need for housing.

“1,711 Units of affordable housing in the city of Charleston that were created or currently in the pipeline,” Tecklenburg said.

Current District Three Councilmember Jason Sakran, whose term will be up in a couple of weeks, praised Tecklenburg for his leadership during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“It took a lot of steady leadership on the mayor’s part, city council’s part, to navigate the city through that,” Sakran said. “I think the steady leadership from the mayor is something I’ll remember and remark on as a wonderful addition to the city.”

Cogswell and his newly created Executive Team will have their first official day after his inauguration on Jan. 8.

However, his Director of Communications Deja Knight said Cogswell has already been meeting “nonstop” with department heads and city staff to familiarize himself with city operations.

As it stands, Cogswell is not making changes to the existing departments, but will conduct a “comprehensive analysis” over the coming months to “identify opportunities for enhancing operational and communications efficiencies.”

