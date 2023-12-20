SC Lottery
Charleston Police search for suspects in Hampden Clothing theft

The Charleston Police Department says on Dec. 5 at around 12:45 p.m., two people stole...
The Charleston Police Department says on Dec. 5 at around 12:45 p.m., two people stole merchandise worth about $20,000 from Hampden Clothing.
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:04 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding two suspects they say have stolen merchandise that’s worth thousands of dollars.

They say on Dec. 5 at around 12:45 p.m., two people stole merchandise worth about $20,000 from Hampden Clothing.

If you recognize either suspect, you are asked to contact the Charleston Police Department.

