Charleston Police search for suspects in Hampden Clothing theft

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding two suspects they say have stolen merchandise that’s worth thousands of dollars.

If you recognize either suspect, you are asked to contact the Charleston Police Department.

On Dec 5, 2023, around 12:45 p.m., the individuals shown in the photo stole merchandise worth about $20,000 from Hampden Clothing at 312 King St.



If you recognize either suspect, please reach out to Charleston Police at 843-720-2422 or Crime… pic.twitter.com/yjMBc6nkVI — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) December 20, 2023

