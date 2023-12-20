Charleston Police search for suspects in Hampden Clothing theft
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding two suspects they say have stolen merchandise that’s worth thousands of dollars.
They say on Dec. 5 at around 12:45 p.m., two people stole merchandise worth about $20,000 from Hampden Clothing.
If you recognize either suspect, you are asked to contact the Charleston Police Department.
