CLASSROOM CHAMPIONS: High school teacher uses chess to teach lifelong skills

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - One high school teacher in Summerville uses chess to teach her students about strategy, planning and connection.

James Carroll teaches eleventh-grade U.S. History and advises three clubs at Summerville High School, the chess club, Rho Kappa, which is the national honor society of social studies and the fishing club.

Carroll’s teaching journey began when he was injured on the job as a local soda distributor, which left him figuring out how to pivot into another career choice. He says his wife, who is also a teacher, encouraged him to take the leap into education. Now, Carroll says Summerville High School is his second family with a fantastic group of teachers and administrators.

Carroll’s father taught him how to play chess when he was seven or eight years old. Carroll says his father told him chess builds focus and teaches strategy. He says his father never made it easy for him to win so he doesn’t make it easy on his students.

“Chess serves two purposes, it forces you to think, it forces you to plan and scheme even.” Carroll explains, “But then, those moments when you have a connection with either pieces or the person that’s playing across from you there’s nothing like it and I enjoy seeing my kids make that connection.”

His goal is to help his students learn to strategize and for students like Ruei Lui, the game teaches life lessons on how to think and grow. Liu says when she first began playing chess, it was stressful. Learning all of the pieces and strategizing on where to move them felt a bit overwhelming. But after multiple attempts, she felt more confident and fell in love with the game.

“For me chess is kind of like my hobby, I know some people take it seriously, but I like chess because of the vibe, I have to think about what I should do next,” Liu says.

As of now, the students mostly play chess locally. In school, students play against faculty and each other. So far, Carroll has been able to set up an in-district tournament between his Summerville High School chess club against Ashley Ridge, but he really wants to expand to other schools and districts for tournaments. Carroll and his chess team are in need of help with certifications, travel and all the requirements participating in a tournament would entail.

Carroll says it warms his heart because in the past, many of his former students have donated to his Donors Choose causes. Some of those students that are making the sacrifice to donate to the chess club. are only freshman and sophomores in college.

“It just absolutely made my day for them to see what we’re doing here and start giving back,” Carroll says.

Carroll tries to push the idea that chess is for everyone. It’s not an activity only for honor students but everybody is invited to play. Whether you’re competitive or you’re just trying to learn the rules of the game, the most important lesson is making sure each student is receiving results from the game.

“I hope that they’re able to take that, the lessons that they learn here and apply them down the road.” Carroll says, “To me that would be the biggest win that I would have been that I know the game is still living on because of what we taught here in room 250.”

Help Carroll’s unstoppable chess club reach their goals by donating to his Donor’s Choose cause by emailing him at jacarroll@dorchester2.k12.sc.us.

