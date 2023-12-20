SC Lottery
Coldest morning since last December!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Joey Sovine
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:05 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We’re waking up to the coldest morning since December 2022 with widespread 20s inland and 30s along the coast! The cold temperatures will slowly fade over the upcoming days with much milder temps by Christmas.

High clouds will start to increase today but plenty of sunshine is still expected. Highs will reach the low to mid 50s today. Temps will near 60 degrees tomorrow before climbing into the low to mid 60s starting Friday. Cold mornings will continue with lows in the low 30s Thursday morning and mid 30s Friday morning. The chill will fade as we head toward Christmas with highs in the 60s for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. There will be a small chance of a shower on Christmas Eve with a better chance of showers late Christmas Day. We’ll keep you updated!

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. High 53.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 59.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 62.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 65.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 66.

CHRISTMAS: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers. High 68.

