Coroner identifies victim in Maybank Hwy. crash

A crash on Maybank Highway is impacting traffic on and off Johns Island Wednesday morning.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:14 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner has released the name of the man who died in a crash on Johns Island Wednesday.

Miguel Lopez-Mejia, 22, of Johns Island, died from injuries sustained in a crash, coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

The crash happened on Maybank Highway just after 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Sgt. Anthony Gibson said the driver of a 2010 Nissan Altima was traveling on the Stono River Bridge when they lost control, ran off the road and hit a tree.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected from the car, Gibson said. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash closed a portion of Maybank Highway while the crash was investigated. Maybank Highway remained closed between River Road and the Stono River Bridge as of 5:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers with the Major Accident Investigation Team are investigating the crash and anyone with information is asked to contact the traffic unit at 843-965-4084.

