Coroner IDs 20-year-old man in early-morning North Charleston shooting

North Charleston Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead shortly after midnight Tuesday.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:12 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who died in a shooting shortly after midnight Tuesday.

Christopher Rivers, 20, of North Charleston, died at the scene from a gunshot wound, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

Police responded to the area of Joppa Avenue at approximately 12:21 a.m. to a report of numerous shots. Once there, officers found a man in the driver’s seat of a gray Nissan Rogue that was still running, an incident report states.

Police say the victim was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers found rifle shell casings near the vehicle and spotted numerous bullet holes in the victim’s vehicle and a vehicle next to it, which police said was a dark green Hyundai Sonata that was also running.

No arrests have been made in the killing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Charleston Police Department Tip Line at 843-607-2076 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

