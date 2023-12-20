Crash involving delivery truck sends one person to the hospital
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:35 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RAVENEL, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a three-vehicle crash in Ravenel Tuesday evening.
The crash happened right before 6 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 17 and Highway 165, according to spokesperson Amber Allen.
The crash involved two vehicles and a FedEx delivery truck.
Allen said one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
