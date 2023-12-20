SC Lottery
Deputies investigating reported shooting in Berkeley County

Deputies were called to Summer Creek Mobile Home Park just after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Deputies were called to Summer Creek Mobile Home Park just after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting Wednesday morning.

Deputies were called to Summer Creek Mobile Home Park just after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday where they found two people dead.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

