SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Elijah Morgan scores career-high 19 against his former team and The Citadel beats Notre Dame 65-45

The Citadel Basketball
The Citadel Basketball(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:56 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Elijah Morgan scored a career-high 19 points against his former team and The Citadel rolled past Notre Dame 65-45 on Tuesday night.

The Citadel (7-5) secured its first win over a Power 5 opponent since defeating Pittsburgh 78-63 on Nov. 9, 2021. It was the program’s second win over an ACC opponent in the last 44 matchups.

Morgan, a former Notre Dame walk-on guard, made 5 of 7 3-pointers. Notre Dame missed its last 19 3-pointers.

Morgan banked in a 3-pointer with 10:18 left in the second half to give The Citadel the first double-digit lead of the game at 48-37. It came during The Citadel’s 23-4 run — for a 55-39 lead — as the Irish missed 11 of 12 shots.

Notre Dame made just four of its first 18 shots of the second half (22%) and finished 17 of 64 (27%).

Quentin Millora-Brown had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Madison Durr also scored 15 points for The Citadel. AJ Smith added 13 points.

Millora-Brown, Morgan and Durr combined to score 30 of The Citadel’s 32 first-half points to help take a three-point lead into the break. The Bulldogs shot 48% from the field, with five 3-pointers.

J.R. Konieczny had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Notre Dame (4-7). Markus Burton, who ranks fifth nationally amongst Division I freshmen with 15.8 points per game, scored 13 points on 5-of-14 shooting. Julian Roper II, averaging 8.9 points and 5.2 rebounds, did not play due to left foot soreness.

Notre Dame continues a six-game homestand on Friday against Marist. The Citadel enjoys a holiday break before hosting Toccoa Falls on Dec. 30.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An incident report states a person died after being trapped in a fully submerged vehicle...
Coroner IDs victim trapped in submerged vehicle during Sunday flooding
North Charleston Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead shortly after...
Man dies in early-morning North Charleston shooting
High tides and heavy rain flooded streets around downtown Charleston Sunday. This photo shows...
Cleanup begins in Charleston, Georgetown after storm brings heavy rains, flooding
Multiple law enforcement agencies searched for 6-year-old Michelle Murph and 42-year-old Jason...
Missing father, daughter found dead, Richland County deputies say
Officers arrested 37-year-old Jeremy Lopez. Jail records show Lopez was charged with felony...
Councilman’s daughter hit by truck in front of Charleston bar, driver charged

Latest News

SCHSL LOGO
SCHSL releases Reclassification and Realignment placement
Kobe Rodgers had 12 points as CofC moved to 7-4 with a win over Coastal Carolina
Scott scores 16, Charleston beats Coastal Carolina 84-81
Banks, Abee each score 17 and UNC Asheville takes down South Carolina State 79-75
Dawn Staley, Fred Chmiel
Facing Fred: No. 1 South Carolina, Staley reconnect with former assistant in Falcons coach Chmiel
VIDEO: CofC and CCU set to square off for second time on court this season