FIRST ALERT: Crash closes Maybank Highway Wednesday morning

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:14 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash on Maybank Highway is impacting traffic on and off Johns Island Wednesday morning.

Charleston Police said the single-vehicle crash closed Maybank Highway in both directions between River Road and the Stono River Bridge.

Traffic on and off of Johns Island is being routed to Main Road.

Delays are expected to impact drivers’ Wednesday morning commute.

Officers with the Major Accident Investigation Team are investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

