SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Former Colleton Co. teacher’s license revoked after murder conviction

By Pilar Briggs
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A former Colleton County School District teacher who was found guilty of murder has had her South Carolina teaching license revoked.

In September, Rita Pangalangan was found guilty of murder in the 2019 death of her 13-year-old daughter, Cristina Pangalangan.

Pangalangan held a suspended educator certificate in the state and has over 25 years of teaching experience, a court document states. At the time of her arrest, Pangalangan was an employee of the school district. She resigned from the district effective Aug. 13, 2019.

The document states that Pangalangan’s certificate was suspended by the State Board on Aug. 20, 2019, due to her arrest for the murder of Cristina. Pangalangan was subsequently charged with further crimes, including infliction of great bodily injury upon a child.

The South Carolina Department of Education sent Pangalangan a notice for the revocation of her South Carolina educator certificate on Oct. 17, which she received, the document states.

The State Board of Education voted to permanently revoke her certificate effective Dec. 12.

Pangalangan was sentenced to 37 years for murder and a concurrent 20 years for the abuse charges, according to the court document.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead shortly after...
Coroner IDs 20-year-old man in early-morning North Charleston shooting
Former South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper Jesse Phillip Brassell, 23, is charged with...
SLED charges former Highway Patrol trooper with biting a child
Officers arrested 37-year-old Jeremy Lopez. Jail records show Lopez was charged with felony...
Councilman’s daughter hit by truck in front of Charleston bar, driver charged
Multiple law enforcement agencies searched for 6-year-old Michelle Murph and 42-year-old Jason...
Missing father, daughter found dead, Richland County deputies say
Charleston Police locate missing 16-year-old girl

Latest News

Passengers from North and South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia returned to their cars on...
Carnival Cruise passengers return to totaled cars after coastal storm
Deputies were called to Summer Creek Mobile Home Park just after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Victims in Berkeley Co. double murder identified as 15, 21 years old
Residents on Kiawah Island are keeping a close eye on presented plans to fix an issue they say...
Kiawah residents criticize development approval process
A crash on Maybank Highway has both directions closed between River Road and the Stono River...
Coroner identifies victim in Maybank Hwy. crash
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of Alexis Javier Mendez-Huerta...
20-year-old man charged in connection with solicitation, exploitation of a minor