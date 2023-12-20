Former Colleton Co. teacher’s license revoked after murder conviction

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A former Colleton County School District teacher who was found guilty of murder has had her South Carolina teaching license revoked.

In September, Rita Pangalangan was found guilty of murder in the 2019 death of her 13-year-old daughter, Cristina Pangalangan.

Pangalangan held a suspended educator certificate in the state and has over 25 years of teaching experience, a court document states. At the time of her arrest, Pangalangan was an employee of the school district. She resigned from the district effective Aug. 13, 2019.

The document states that Pangalangan’s certificate was suspended by the State Board on Aug. 20, 2019, due to her arrest for the murder of Cristina. Pangalangan was subsequently charged with further crimes, including infliction of great bodily injury upon a child.

The South Carolina Department of Education sent Pangalangan a notice for the revocation of her South Carolina educator certificate on Oct. 17, which she received, the document states.

The State Board of Education voted to permanently revoke her certificate effective Dec. 12.

Pangalangan was sentenced to 37 years for murder and a concurrent 20 years for the abuse charges, according to the court document.

