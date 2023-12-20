SC Lottery
Georgetown Co. man charged with animal cruelty after deputies rescue dog from flood waters

By Allyson Bento
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Georgetown County deputies saved a dog in distress during Sunday’s storm and charged a man for animal cruelty, according to the sheriff’s office.

Roosevelt Chandler III was arrested after deputies responded to a lot off Highmarket Street where they found a dog chained to a tree as water rose above her shoulders. The dog was barking in distress.

Dog in distress
Dog in distress(Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)

A GCSO deputy waded through the water to remove the dog’s leash and move her to safety in a patrol car. The road to the St. Frances Animal Center was flooded on Sunday so the deputies held the dog in a K-9 kennel at the sheriff’s office and gave her food and water.

On Monday, the dog was taken to St. Frances where she is now.

Chandler was arrested and booked into the Georgetown County Detention Center on animal cruelty charges.

