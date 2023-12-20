SC Lottery
Man arrested, accused of shoving 80-year-old’s head through drywall

Robert Lovette, 50, was charged with first-degree domestic violence, second-degree assault and battery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and threatening life of public employee, jail records state.(Charleston County Jail)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges after the Charleston Police Department says he shoved an 80-year-old’s head into drywall and threatened a police officer.

Robert Lovette, 50, was charged with first-degree domestic violence, second-degree assault and battery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and threatening life of public employee, jail records state.

Officers responded to a home on Pristine View Road in reference to a fight on Tuesday, an incident report states. When officers arrived, they made contact with Lovette and two victims, an 80-year-old man and a woman.

The woman told officers that Lovette had become verbally and physically aggressive, the report states. She was then able to call 911.

It goes on to say that when the man tried to de-escalate the situation, Lovette became more aggressive and started to yell and push him. After the man tried to go back to his room, Lovette pushed him on the stairs, which caused him to fall into a wall and break the drywall with the back of his head. He suffered a cut to his arm.

When officers arrived, they saw Lovette sitting in the kitchen with a knife poking the wall, according to the report. Officers were able to talk him into putting the knife down and speaking with them. Lovette appeared to be aggressive towards officers.

When other officers came to the scene, it seemed that Lovette was going to get aggressive with them so they detained him, the report states.

It goes on to say that while Lovette was in the patrol car, he threatened an officer and started yelling, cursing and banging his head.

Lovette was transported to the Al Cannon Detention Center. His bond was set for $125,000.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

