SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Medical toolkit reduces patients pain by 50%

In September, the Goose Creek Fire Department added Pro-Nox to its tool kits to improve patient care.
By Destiny Kennedy
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s been a little over three months since the Goose Creek Fire Department announced the new medical tool Pro-Nox that reduces patient pain.

The department is excited to share their progress with the pain reliever.

So far officials with the fire department said Pro-Nox has been used 20 times and has improved patient care tremendously.

The Goose Creek Fire Department added Pro-Nox to its tool kit back in September.

The safe analgesic gas delivers a balanced mixture of Nitrous Oxide and Oxygen, commonly known as “laughing gas.”

Pro-Nox alleviates pain while also reducing stress, anxiety, and discomfort.

The department uses a scale of 1 to 10 to measure pain and has seen a 50 percent reduction in pain management.

The best part is that the patient is in control by placing the mask over their face and releasing the mask when they’ve had enough.

Before its use, the Goose Creek Fire Department conducted training sessions to ensure proper procedures were followed.

Goose Creek Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Jared Harris is open to collaborating with other agencies who are interested in the medical tool kits.

“We’ve actually gotten calls this week on it from Utah. So, we’ve kind of went over our protocols and shared what we’re doing and sent them some information”, Harris said. “And there are some other local agencies in the area that are also going to go ahead and order some units so that way they can start using it as well.”

The Department continues to be amazed at how effective Pro-Nox is.

“The crews actually really love it. We got them on all of our fire trucks and ambulances. It’s one of the first things that they pull out and use for anything that meets the criteria for using it”, Harris said.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead shortly after...
Man dies in early-morning North Charleston shooting
Officers arrested 37-year-old Jeremy Lopez. Jail records show Lopez was charged with felony...
Councilman’s daughter hit by truck in front of Charleston bar, driver charged
Former South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper Jesse Phillip Brassell, 23, is charged with...
SLED charges former Highway Patrol trooper with biting a child
Multiple law enforcement agencies searched for 6-year-old Michelle Murph and 42-year-old Jason...
Missing father, daughter found dead, Richland County deputies say
Charleston Police locate missing 16-year-old girl

Latest News

In September, the Goose Creek Fire Department added Pro-Nox to its tool kits to improve...
VIDEO: Medical toolkit reduces patients pain by 50%
The Charleston County School District will soon demolish an old middle school in preparation...
One Charleston middle school is getting ready for a new look
The Charleston County School District will soon demolish an old middle school in preparation...
VIDEO: One Charleston middle school is getting ready for a new look
People on the Charleston Peninsula will see an increased law enforcement presence starting...
Motorcyclist dies days after crash with car