Medical toolkit reduces patients pain by 50%

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s been a little over three months since the Goose Creek Fire Department announced the new medical tool Pro-Nox that reduces patient pain.

The department is excited to share their progress with the pain reliever.

So far officials with the fire department said Pro-Nox has been used 20 times and has improved patient care tremendously.

The Goose Creek Fire Department added Pro-Nox to its tool kit back in September.

The safe analgesic gas delivers a balanced mixture of Nitrous Oxide and Oxygen, commonly known as “laughing gas.”

Pro-Nox alleviates pain while also reducing stress, anxiety, and discomfort.

The department uses a scale of 1 to 10 to measure pain and has seen a 50 percent reduction in pain management.

The best part is that the patient is in control by placing the mask over their face and releasing the mask when they’ve had enough.

Before its use, the Goose Creek Fire Department conducted training sessions to ensure proper procedures were followed.

Goose Creek Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Jared Harris is open to collaborating with other agencies who are interested in the medical tool kits.

“We’ve actually gotten calls this week on it from Utah. So, we’ve kind of went over our protocols and shared what we’re doing and sent them some information”, Harris said. “And there are some other local agencies in the area that are also going to go ahead and order some units so that way they can start using it as well.”

The Department continues to be amazed at how effective Pro-Nox is.

“The crews actually really love it. We got them on all of our fire trucks and ambulances. It’s one of the first things that they pull out and use for anything that meets the criteria for using it”, Harris said.

