Motorcyclist dies days after crash with car

Charleston Police say a motorcyclist has died days after they were hit by another vehicle.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:01 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a motorcyclist has died days after they were hit by another vehicle.

The crash happened just after 11 a.m. on Dec. 5 at the Lockwood Drive and Montagu Street intersection.

Police say a Hyundai Veloster going south on Lockwood Drive attempted a left turn onto Montagu Street and failed to yield to the oncoming motorcyclist resulting in the collision.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and was ejected from the bike, police say. They died from their injuries Monday.

Police say no charges have been filed at this time.

The motorcyclist’s identity has not yet been released.

