N. Charleston mayor reflects on nearly 30 years in office

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey’s time in office will end in the new year after 29 years as the city’s top leader and 40 years in Charleston County politics.

“Have we achieved everything that we want to do? It’s like baseball you know, the batter hits a .333. You think he’s great and it means that he only gets about one out of every three hits. So I think that we’ve got a pretty good score of what we’ve attempted to do, and hopefully, it’s been beneficial to all people,” Summey says.

During his 29-year reign as mayor, North Charleston has grown into the third-largest city in the state. The city leads the state in retail sales, has a population of nearly 120,000 and boasts a $130 million budget. Summey says that growth has come with quality-of-life improvements that he deems his team’s biggest accomplishment.

“We had to work it in stages because we’re still a very young city. When you look at cities, we’re only 51 years old and but we started dealing with police, fire and recreation. Now we’re doing more senior stuff. We’re fixing to start our fourth Senior Center,” Summey says.

His career in politics and public service began as Charleston County Election Commissioner in 1978. From there, he went on to serve on the North Charleston City Council, Charleston County Council and eventually seven terms as North Charleston mayor. But Summey says his interest in working for the people began well before that.

“In 1972, my sister and her husband got killed in a car accident on Dorchester Road, and they had a four-year-old and a six-year-old. They were in the car but they both survived. And my mom and dad fortunately were able to take them in and raised them, but I started thinking about what would have happened if they hadn’t been there to do that, and so I started looking more into caring for more than just yourself and your own livelihood and your family. It goes beyond that sometimes,” Summey says.

When asked what he considers his biggest accomplishment in office, Summey included a list of collaborations to achieve opening Riverfront Park, opening the Tanger Outlets, securing a Boeing facility, and finalizing plans for a downtown waterfront. But one thing he says sticks out to him.

“One of the greatest blessings that I have is when I ride around Park Circle and I see a couple of hundred kids on the playground, see them out there playing. That had not happened in Park Circle in a long time. And so I think it’s all a culmination of everything,” Summey says.

As the top decision maker for nearly three decades, Summey is not without his critics.

“I think one of the strong points as well as I learned early on, you can’t please everybody, so you’re not going to get everybody’s vote. But once you are elected, you represent everybody,” Summey says.

“Pastor Rivers and I’ve worked together pretty closely. It’s about listening to each other, respecting each other, not letting the difference in opinion separate the communication. And usually that will work. Dot Scott, who was the head of one of the black organizations, we used to look like we were butting heads in public and would get together in private and laugh at each other and we became good friends,” Summey says.

Summey named Mayor Elect and Former Police Chief Reggie Burgess a potential successor even before Burgess announced his campaign for the job.

“The one thing I have tried to do is conduct a government that I can live with. And I’ve been very pleased with the accomplishments that we’ve had. I wish for the future that Mayor Burgess has the same success,” Summey says.

As he makes his move back to being a regular citizen of North Charleston, Summey says he will be available to answer any questions Burgess or the staff may have, but only if asked. He says one of his mentors, longtime Charleston Mayor Joe Riley, gave him the advice that when it’s time, you’ll know. Summey says earlier this year, he knew.

Summey says one of the things he did when he entered office, was to keep all the staff on for a year to give everyone the chance to adjust to his management style and the direction of the city. While not every person stayed, Summey credits his staff over the years with much of the city’s growth success.

“I’ve always had this theory, nobody works for me. We work together. And if you’re successful then I’m successful, if we hit a bump in the road it affects all of us, so we’re team I just happened to be the captain of the team,” Summey says.

“I am who I am. I try to deal with people in an even keel way. When I first got elected, I used to wear a tie and suit every day to work. 95% of the people who live in North Charleston don’t do that. So I felt like I was almost putting a wedge in the general public when we talk. I wanted to make them feel like we were on an equal keel talking,” Summey says.

Summey says his greatest hope for the city going forward is that it continues to find a strong place in the state and grow into its potential.

“We have become our own identity. We shouldn’t be living off other municipalities’ identities. We should we be living off of and creating a lifestyle where we can visit the other areas, and have those people visiting us for certain events as well. I guess that’s one of the things that I’m most proud of. We stand on our own feet,” Summey says.

Summey says he will be busy working up until the last day he holds office. His last North Charleston Council meeting be December 28th.

