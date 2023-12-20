N. Charleston Police search for missing 15-year-old

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenage boy.

Mark Coakley, 15, was last seen at his North Charleston home on Tuesday at approximately 8:45 a.m., wearing a black shirt and black joggers, the police department says.

They say he is described to be 6-feet, 1-inch tall, weighing 145 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. He also has dreadlocks and a small chin-strap beard.

He is most likely in the Charleston Farms area, the police department says.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the North Charleston Police Department at 843-822-1113.

