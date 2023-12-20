One Charleston middle school is getting ready for a new look

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District will soon demolish an old middle school in preparation for building a new one.

Morningside Middle School was built in 1955 and, after almost 70 years, the school is getting a makeover. The school district is currently working on vacating the school. The 600 students have been housed in the Garrett Academy of Technology building for the duration of the project.

The audit and finance committee are expected to approve a $46 million construction budget for this project. The new building is planned to be 124,000 square feet and house 900 students in sixth through eighth grade.

This is not the only school being rebuilt in the district, though. The district has been working on building a new school for the students of the Malcolm C. Hursey Montessori School. This project was set to be completed in August of 2023; however, has gotten pushed back twice now. For the duration of these delays, both the students and staff of Hursey Montessori have been temporarily placed at Morningside Middle School. Because of this, the district cannot go through with the Morningside project, until the Montessori students also have a place to go.

Once the school is completely vacated, they will begin demolition. Currently, the Montessori students are expected to relocate to their new school in January of 2024, so demolition is expected to occur then, with construction to immediately follow.

The completion date is still to be determined as it depends on the completion of the Montessori project; however, the district is anticipating the new Morningside Middle School to open in 2025.

