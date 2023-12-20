SC Lottery
Orangeburg Co. deputies searching for woman last seen in August

Melissa Aguilar, 49, of Holly Hill, was last in contact with family on Aug. 17, according to...
Melissa Aguilar, 49, of Holly Hill, was last in contact with family on Aug. 17, according to Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.(Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who has been missing since August.

Melissa Aguilar, 49, of Holly Hill, was last in contact with family on Aug. 17, according to Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

Investigators say Aguilar left her Fourwind Road home after an argument with an ex.

If anyone has information on where Aguilar might be, you’re asked to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550.

