Pause on shellfish production affects Lowcountry seafood industries

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The shellfish industry has been put on pause in some parts of the Lowcountry after the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control issued a release saying Sunday’s excessive rainfall led to an unhealthy level of bacteria getting into the waters.

The seven shellfish management areas temporarily closed are in Georgetown and Charleston Counties.

Seafood wholesalers and markets in Charleston County say right now is peak oyster harvesting season because of the cold temperatures and many people like to eat them around the holidays.

Tarvin Seafood in Mount Pleasant says they have already had to cancel at least 20 orders of oysters to different customers since this announcement.

“I didn’t think it would affect the oyster beds,” Kola Tarvin, manager of Tarvin’s Seafood, said. “I knew that we had flooding down here. Several things broken. You know, appliances and stuff like that due to flooding. But that was expected. I did not expect this to happen at all. We were kind of really banking on having oysters for Christmas.”

As of now, they say they don’t know how much it will necessarily cost them but know the independent oystermen who get their peak income around this time of year will greatly suffer.

One area that’s been shut off is located in McClellanville, which is the home of Carolina Seafoods wholesaler. Their owner says some of these independent workers can make up to a thousand dollars a day during these next two weeks in a typical season. And the longer this pause lasts, the worse it will be.

DHEC officials say they are required to issue these closures when areas receive more than 4 inches of rainfall in 24 hours. They say these types of closures are storm-specific, so the frequency and duration of these closures all depend on the type of storms that impact the coast.

DHEC says they will receive the next round of sampling results on Thursday afternoon. When these harvesting areas are back open all depends on the water quality.

To keep up to date with the areas being closely monitored, view this map of shellfish management areas across the Lowcountry.

