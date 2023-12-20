SC Lottery
Police investigating fake checks deposited at credit union

The Mount Pleasant Police Department is investigating after a church said people have created...
The Mount Pleasant Police Department is investigating after a church said people have created replicas of its checks.(WTVG)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department is investigating after a church said people have created replicas of its checks.

The church said that multiple people have created replicas of its checks that included account and routing numbers, an incident report states. The church said that the checks had been deposited at various banks.

The latest attempt was when someone created copies of the church’s checks and deposited four of them into accounts at a credit union, the report states.

It goes on to say that the credit union contacted the church and it was determined that the checks were fake.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department did not give the name of the church. They are investigating.

