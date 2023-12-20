SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Powerball jackpot climbs to $572M as Christmas closes in

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News/TMX) – The Powerball jackpot has gone up to an estimated $572 million after there were no winners in Monday night’s grand prize drawing.

This marks the fourth jackpot to climb above a half-billion dollars this year.

No tickets in Monday’s drawing matched all six numbers: white balls 5, 8, 19, 34, 39 and red Powerball 26, with a Power Play multiplier of 3x.

One ticket in North Carolina and another in New York each matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes. Ten tickets won $50,000 prizes, according to Powerball.

The current $572 million jackpot has an estimated cash value of $286.7 million, according to the Powerball website.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, but the odds of winning any prize are 1 in 24.9.

Wednesday’s drawing will be broadcast at 10:59 p.m. EST from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee, Florida.

The largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion, which was won on Nov. 7, 2022.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

North Charleston Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead shortly after...
Man dies in early-morning North Charleston shooting
Former South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper Jesse Phillip Brassell, 23, is charged with...
SLED charges former Highway Patrol trooper with biting a child
Officers arrested 37-year-old Jeremy Lopez. Jail records show Lopez was charged with felony...
Councilman’s daughter hit by truck in front of Charleston bar, driver charged
Multiple law enforcement agencies searched for 6-year-old Michelle Murph and 42-year-old Jason...
Missing father, daughter found dead, Richland County deputies say
Charleston Police locate missing 16-year-old girl

Latest News

Andie Coston’s parents accidentally purchased gift cards for Disney+ streaming services rather...
Grandparents accidentally buy $10,000 worth of Disney+ gift cards instead of Disney Parks for trip
President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media as he arrives at Milwaukee Mitchell...
Biden denounces Trump as ‘doubling down’ on support for insurrection
The Mount Pleasant Police Department is investigating after a church said people have created...
Police investigating fake checks deposited at credit union
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during the notification ceremony for the...
The US has released an ally of Venezuela’s president in a swap for jailed Americans, the AP learns
Robert Lovette, 50, was charged with first-degree domestic violence, second-degree assault and...
Man arrested, accused of shoving 80-year-old’s through drywall